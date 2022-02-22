Hometown Local
COVID-related hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,630,682 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, February 22, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,089 from the 1,628,593 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,355 new cases.

1,199 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,221 Monday. 103,189 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,358,778 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 80.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71.8% fully vaccinated. 91.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 81.8% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 18,230 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,145 reported Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,709,771 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 9.6% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 8% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

