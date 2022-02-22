Hometown Local
Find a new treasure at the 2022 Bonsack Consignment Sale

Courtesy event promotions
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BONSACK, Va. (WDBJ) - See what there is to offer in vendor products at the 2022 Bonsack Baptist WEEC Consignment Sale!

A preview sale will be held Friday, February 25 for certain groups.

Everyone is welcome to the sale held at 4548 Cloverdale Road on February 26, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More can be found by visiting the event’s website.

