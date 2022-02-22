Hometown Local
Fog leads to crashes on I-77 in Carroll County

VDOT fog alert underway in Carroll County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is warning of crashes on I-77 in Carroll County in the midst of heavy fog Tuesday afternoon.

VDOT says there is reduced visibility and drivers should slow down and keep headlights on, and adhere to posted advisories.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane open as of 3 p.m. with miles of congestion.

