Fog leads to crashes on I-77 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is warning of crashes on I-77 in Carroll County in the midst of heavy fog Tuesday afternoon.

VDOT says there is reduced visibility and drivers should slow down and keep headlights on, and adhere to posted advisories.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane open as of 3 p.m. with miles of congestion.

#FOG ALERT #I77 - Heavy fog present on the mountain. Visibility reduced. Variable speed limit engaged. Multiple crashes along #I77. NB reduced to one lane. 6 miles congestion. LIGHTS on. Drive SLOW. Adhere to posted advisories. @NCDOT_I77 @NCDOT @VaTruckingAssn pic.twitter.com/Jdg3PNx7PH — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) February 22, 2022

