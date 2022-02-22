Hometown Local
Former Henry County deputy sentenced for murdering his wife

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Henry County deputy has been sentenced to 30 years total in prison for charges related to the murder of his wife in 2020.

David Morse was sentenced February 22, 2022 for the shooting death of Pamela Morse.

See the breakdown of the sentence below:

For 1st Degree Murder: sentenced to 50 years with 25 years suspended

For conspiracy to commit 1st Degree murder: sentenced to 10 years with 5 years suspended

Morse is also sentenced to indefinite probation and to pay restitution.

“We are thankful this trial and sentencing is behind us and for the justice we have finally received,” said Jennifer Helms, the victim’s daughter.

