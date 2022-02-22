Fugitive wanted out of Virginia captured in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Marshals arrested a Gulfport man after he was reportedly involved in a deadly car wreck in Virginia earlier this month.

Authorities say Errington Fitzgerald Stenson is facing charges of homicide and eluding law enforcement after a wreck on Feb. 8 on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, later identified as Stenson, was headed south on I-81 and sped through a Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputy’s radar at 99 miles per hour.

The deputy began chasing the driver, who didn’t stop and continued south. The deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the Chevy. Shortly after, someone called 911 about a crash at the 168-entrance ramp.

Troopers found the driver of the Impala had exited the interstate while speeding, crossed the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the entrance ramp, then caught fire. Witnesses pulled the occupants from the Chevrolet as it was burning.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, died at the scene of the crash.

The marshals learned that Stenson was at a home in Gulfport in the area of Gatsby Drive and Acadian Avenue and attempted to get the occupants to exit the home.

After the occupants refused to open the door, the home was searched and Stenson was found in the garage area.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Harrison County jail.

