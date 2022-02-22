Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Fugitive wanted out of Virginia captured in Gulfport

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Marshals arrested a Gulfport man after he was reportedly involved in a deadly car wreck in Virginia earlier this month.

Authorities say Errington Fitzgerald Stenson is facing charges of homicide and eluding law enforcement after a wreck on Feb. 8 on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, later identified as Stenson, was headed south on I-81 and sped through a Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputy’s radar at 99 miles per hour.

The deputy began chasing the driver, who didn’t stop and continued south. The deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the Chevy. Shortly after, someone called 911 about a crash at the 168-entrance ramp.

Troopers found the driver of the Impala had exited the interstate while speeding, crossed the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the entrance ramp, then caught fire. Witnesses pulled the occupants from the Chevrolet as it was burning.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, died at the scene of the crash.

The marshals learned that Stenson was at a home in Gulfport in the area of Gatsby Drive and Acadian Avenue and attempted to get the occupants to exit the home.

After the occupants refused to open the door, the home was searched and Stenson was found in the garage area.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Harrison County jail.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Missing Virginia Beach woman found
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage

Latest News

Laurie Coleman testifies in her murder trial Tuesday.
Defendant testifies in first day of Bedford murder trial
Mountain Valley Pipeline
EQT says court rulings increase uncertainty surrounding pipeline project
Traffic Alert
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S causing delays
Traffic Alert
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 655
Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022
Police release updated photo of missing Hampton child