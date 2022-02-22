Hometown Local
Gun found at Fleming High School; “hold and secure” over

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A “hold and secure” is over at William Fleming High School after a gun was found on campus.

A Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson says the school was placed on “hold and secure” status for about 50 minutes Tuesday afternoon when the school got a report of a weapon on campus.

The gun was recovered, according to the school district, but there is no word yet regarding the circumstances of who took it to school. The district says reports of an active shooter on campus are false.

The gun was secured “thanks to the work of school administrators, staff, school resource officers and Roanoke Police,” according to the spokesperson, who said there would be an increased police presence Tuesday afternoon during dismissal.

A district statement says, “We would like to ask parents and guardians for their help in talking with their students about how to appropriately resolve conflict and to always immediately say something if they see or hear something.”

The “hold and secure” status means students remained in their classrooms and a class change was delayed during the investigation.

The spokesperson said, “We want to thank our students for remaining calm and for their understanding during the hold and secure.”

