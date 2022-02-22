New River Health District hosts weekly update

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District provided its weekly update Tuesday.

As expected, active COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease. Local pharmacies have been seen getting more shipments of N-95 masks in the community.

Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says community masking standards are shifting to personal protection efforts and supports optional masks in schools.

“It’s a personal choice and people should not be shamed or blamed either way,” says Dr. Bissell. “People who want to wear a mask for that individual protection, I think that’s a nice tool for them to have. It’s part of that risk assessment, that risk tolerance.”

Similar to the Roanoke Valley, Dr. Bissell says the area is also seeing Hepatitis A cases in their homeless and substance abuse communities and says the health district is paying attention to the trend and providing vaccinations.

