Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

New River Health District hosts weekly update

N95 mask generic
N95 mask generic(MGN)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District provided its weekly update Tuesday.

As expected, active COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease. Local pharmacies have been seen getting more shipments of N-95 masks in the community.

Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says community masking standards are shifting to personal protection efforts and supports optional masks in schools.

“It’s a personal choice and people should not be shamed or blamed either way,” says Dr. Bissell. “People who want to wear a mask for that individual protection, I think that’s a nice tool for them to have. It’s part of that risk assessment, that risk tolerance.”

COVID-related hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia

Similar to the Roanoke Valley, Dr. Bissell says the area is also seeing Hepatitis A cases in their homeless and substance abuse communities and says the health district is paying attention to the trend and providing vaccinations.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Missing Virginia Beach woman found
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage

Latest News

Courtesy: Centra
Renovation, expansion complete for Pediatric Center at Centra Virginia Baptist
COVID-related hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia
Queen Elizabeth II, shown in this file photo, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen still has mild COVID-19 symptoms, cancels online meetings
The Food and Drug Administration says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials...
Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall