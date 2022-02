HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, they were enjoying Winterfest.

Sunday night, Winterfest brought back an old Homestead favorite: a torchlight parade down the slopes.

They celebrated with music, a buffet, and even fireworks. The festivities were hindered by COVID last year, but lots of guests turned out for the return.

