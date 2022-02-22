Hometown Local
Police investigating assault in Buena Vista

Buena Vista Police are investigating an assault on Longhollow Road
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista Police are investigating an assault that has sent one person to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the investigation, but have not revealed whether anyone has been arrested or the possible circumstances of the assault, which was reported on Longhollow Road early Tuesday.

WDBJ7 has a crew looking into the incident.

