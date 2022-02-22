Hometown Local
Police release updated photo of missing Hampton child

Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022
Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022(Hampton VA Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hampton Police have released a new photo from June 2021 of Codi Bigsby, the four-year-old child reported missing at the end of January.

Codi’s father, Cory, has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

According to the Associated Press, “News outlets report that police have said Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing around 9 a.m. Monday, saying that he had last seen the boy sleeping in bed hours earlier, but officials have been openly skeptical of that account.

Investigators with Hampton police and the FBI are working to determine where and when Codi was last seen, asking anyone who has seen him since the holidays to come forward.”

