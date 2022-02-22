Hometown Local
Pulaski County School Board approves HVAC improvements and window replacements to four schools

Pulaski County Public Schools
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that the school board approved a motion to accept a bid to make air conditioning improvements and window replacements at four schools across the county.

The first improvements will be made at Dublin Elementary School and consists of installing air conditioning in the gym, cafeteria, kitchen and guidance offices. The windows are also being replaced.

Pulaski County High School will get air conditioning improvements in the gym and art rooms.

Snowville Elementary School will get a new rooftop air conditioning unit in the cafeteria.

The project will begin after the school year ends.

