Renovation, expansion complete for Pediatric Center at Centra Virginia Baptist

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A multiyear $250,000 renovation and expansion project is complete for the Pediatric Specialty Center at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital.

Opening January 15, the site includes more space for services, new furniture and a more modern, child-friendly environment.

Funding was provided through the Centra Foundation with its Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Fund and Beverly W. and Hampton O. Powell Endowment. The Centra Foundation’s 2019 Miracle Ball raised more than $77,000 along with additional support from central Virginia Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members through their annual #HelpKidsLiveBetter campaign.

“More children will be able to receive the specialized care they so desperately needed a space that is inviting and comfortable,” said chief nursing officer for Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Kim Price. “The new space also allows for better collaboration among our Caregiver teams, which will lead to better outcomes. The changes help us create an all-around better experience for our pediatric patients and their families.”

The Pediatric Specialty Center is home to six pediatric service areas: allergy, endocrinology, genetics, lactation, neurodevelopmental and pulmonary.

“Thanks to their work and support, more children in our community who need quality specialty care close to home will have a bright future,” added Centra President and CEO Amy Carrier. “The center will continue to be a referral center for the region and is a testament to what can happen when we see a need, imagine possibilities and work together.”

The Centra Foundation was established in 1993 and helps Centra meet unexpected challenges, save lives and welcome opportunities to enhance local healthcare. Donor support provides funding for critical technology, equipment and construction; added education for clinicians; nursing scholarships; vital programs; and diagnosis and treatment for patients who are unable to afford the full cost of care.

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital is located at 3300 Rivermont Avenue.

