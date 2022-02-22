Roanoke resident announces run for city council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A lifelong Roanoke Valley resident has announced his bid for one of the three Roanoke City Council seats up for grabs this November.

Dalton Baugess is running as a Republican, on a mission for safer streets, greater education accountability, and accelerated economic growth.

He has 35 years in public service working as a medic and firefighter.

As a father of two, Baugess says he wants the city to be a safe place for his family, and all citizens.

”You should be able to come downtown and not worry about a shooting. You should be able to walk in your neighborhood and not worry about a shooting. Those things are not normal and we don’t need to live like that,” says Baugess.

The candidate would also like to increase pay for police officers to help retain the city’s force and bring down the violent crime rate. He would also like to see an elected school board in Roanoke City.

