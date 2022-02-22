Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sen. Warner releases statement on recent Russian actions, backs Biden response

U.S. Senator Mark Warner
U.S. Senator Mark Warner(WDBJ 7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, offered his take Tuesday on the recent aggression put forth by Russia in formally recognizing the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordering troops into those areas:

“I just returned to Washington after several days of meetings with our partners and allies in Munich and in London. My takeaway from those meetings is this: the West has never been as resolute or as unified in standing up to Putin’s brazen, reckless and illegal course of action. The United States and our partners stand with the cause of democracy and with the people of Ukraine at this perilous moment.

“Along with my colleagues in Congress, I support President Biden’s measures to impose significant costs on Russia and its autocratic government in response to its unjustified and unacceptable aggression. Those announced today by the President, taken in coordination with our allies, are a good first step, and we must be prepared to impose additional costs on Putin if he carries through on his threats to further invade Ukraine.

“I will also support measures to bolster the readiness and deterrence of the NATO alliance. While we do not want escalation between nuclear powers, there must be no mistake regarding NATO’s readiness to protect its members and deter Russia’s aggression. Putin’s misguided and dangerous actions will only act to further unify this decades-strong alliance of nations.”

Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks; Ukraine’s leader calls up some military reservists

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Missing Virginia Beach woman found
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage

Latest News

Experts analyze Russia-Ukraine conflict
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Roanoke Valley Resident Announces Run For City Council
Roanoke Valley Resident Announces Run For City Council
Senate Committee Tables Minimum Wage Bills
Senate Committee Tables Minimum Wage Bills