Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested on gun charges, nearby Lynchburg school put on lockdown

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Perrymont Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a nearby reported incident involving a gun.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Johnson Road for a report of a male subject with a rifle. Two witnesses told police the man was a neighbor and that he pointed the rifle at them until they entered their home.

The gun was determined to be an air rifle.

Kong Ming Ni, 38, was arrested without conflict and is charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Anyone who may have video footage from a doorbell or security camera is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with additional information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
Local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Power restored in Roanoke Co. after outages caused by weather
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman

Latest News

The attractions for Defy Roanoke haven't all been announced yet, but the space is 25,000 square...
Roanoke couple brings new extreme air sports facility to their hometown
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Central Arkansas Monday night
Making The Most Of Your Money When Buying A Vehicle
Making The Most Of Your Money When Buying A Vehicle
University Of Lynchburg Professor On Ukraine Situation
University Of Lynchburg Professor On Ukraine Situation