Man arrested on gun charges, nearby Lynchburg school put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Perrymont Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a nearby reported incident involving a gun.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Johnson Road for a report of a male subject with a rifle. Two witnesses told police the man was a neighbor and that he pointed the rifle at them until they entered their home.

The gun was determined to be an air rifle.

Kong Ming Ni, 38, was arrested without conflict and is charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Anyone who may have video footage from a doorbell or security camera is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with additional information.

