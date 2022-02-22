Hometown Local
Police search for thief after package stolen from porch in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a male after a package was stolen from the porch of a home along Twin Oak Dr. earlier this week.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a stolen package.

The thief is wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans in the surveillance images.

You’re asked to contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information that might help the investigation. Anonymous help can be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

