Police search for thief after package stolen from porch in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a male after a package was stolen from the porch of a home along Twin Oak Dr. earlier this week.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a stolen package.

The thief is wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans in the surveillance images.

You’re asked to contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information that might help the investigation. Anonymous help can be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

