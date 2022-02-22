Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Monday afternoon that left two people dead, according to the department.

Around 3:58 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup on Lee Highway, just south of Hermosa Drive on Draper’s Mountain.

Both motorcyclists died from their injuries, according to investigators. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital; information about that person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.