Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Monday afternoon that left two people dead, according to the department.

Around 3:58 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup on Lee Highway, just south of Hermosa Drive on Draper’s Mountain.

Both motorcyclists died from their injuries, according to investigators. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital; information about that person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
Martinsville Police Investigating an Armed Robbery at Sparky's Food Store
Police searching for armed robber in Martinsville

Latest News

Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Collapsed scaffolding closes portion of Williamson Rd. NE in Roanoke
Lynchburg hit-and-run lands one person in hospital
Virginia State Police at the entrance to the plane crash site in Pittsylvania County.
NTSB releases update to deadly Pittsylvania Co. plane crash investigation