Waves of rain expected through the rest of the week

Rain spreads into the region this morning

Next wave of rain moves in tonight into Wednesday morning

Next system brings more rain Thursday & Friday

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Rain spreads into the region this morning affecting the morning commute. Showers will exit around lunchtime with lingering clouds into the afternoon.

Cloudy and mild this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Another round of rain will return late Tuesday night and once again linger into the morning commute Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Rain spreads into the region through the morning hours. (WDBJ Weather)

Given dry conditions leading into this event, we don’t expect any flood issues early in the week. Rain totals should range from .50″ to up to 1.5″ to the west.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

The next system will enter from the west Thursday and Friday. Rain will develop near the stationary front and spread into the region early Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon/evening. The cold front associated with this system will move through Thursday night into Friday morning and look to exit late Friday. Highs look cooler with highs on Thursday in the 40s and High on Friday in the 50s.

More waves of rain expected for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Given wet conditions from the rain earlier in the week, we could see minor flooding where the heaviest rain has fallen. It appears the the highest flood risk would be into the mountains and WV. Through Friday, we could see 1.5-4″ of rain over much of our area.

Rain chances through Friday will be in the 1-2" rain amounts. (WDBJ7)

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Drier and cooler air returns to start the weekend with sunshine returning Saturday and highs in the 40s. Temperatures remain chilly into Sunday. At the same time, we continue to monitor the setup which suggests a storm could enter from the southwest bringing the opportunity for some wintry weather Sunday. Other models suggest the system will be too far to the south for any impacts. We’ll keep you posted.

