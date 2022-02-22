Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after being shot Monday night in Roanoke

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a woman was shot Monday night in the 300 block of Westside Blvd. NW.

Officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. after being alerted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person who had been shot, and found the woman with what appeared to be a non-critical injury outside of a home.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Early indications point to the woman being outside the home when she was hit. No suspects were located or arrested.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 with information (beginning with “RoanokePD” to properly send). Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Missing Virginia Beach woman found
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S causing delays
Traffic Alert
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 655
Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022
Police release updated photo of missing Hampton child
Republican voting bills stall in Senate committee.
Republican voting bills stall in Senate committee
The torchlight parade is a guest favorite.
Omni Homestead celebrates Winterfest