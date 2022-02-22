Woman taken to hospital after being shot Monday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a woman was shot Monday night in the 300 block of Westside Blvd. NW.

Officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. after being alerted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person who had been shot, and found the woman with what appeared to be a non-critical injury outside of a home.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Early indications point to the woman being outside the home when she was hit. No suspects were located or arrested.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 with information (beginning with “RoanokePD” to properly send). Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

