Amazon opening new fulfillment center in Augusta County

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin Announced Wednesday that Amazon plans to build a new one million-square-foot fulfillment center in Augusta County, according to the Governors team.

The facility is expected to open in 2023 and add 500 new jobs to the county.

“Jump starting the economy is a top priority for my Administration, and we celebrate the 500 new jobs in Augusta County and a strengthened partnership with Amazon,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s exceptional infrastructure, competitive business costs, and long-term commitment that I’ve made to make sure we are developing talent and training workers to make Virginia the best state for business.”

Amazon currently has 30 fulfillment and sorting centers across Virginia.

