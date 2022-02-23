Hometown Local
Blue Ridge Mile Project helps those who lost licenses

By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - When you think about it, having a driver’s license is about more than just getting around.

“You know, you need a driver’s license to take somebody out on a date and drive them to the restaurant,” said Gabe Miller, a Washington and Lee University student who volunteers with the Blue Ridge Mile Project. “You need a driver’s license to drive your kids to school and to soccer practice. You need a driver;s license for all sorts of very small, little things that make you feel empowered.”

And when the judge takes that away, it can be a real process to get your license back.

“They’ve got to interface with the general district court judge, they need to interface with the DMV people, they need to interface Virginia ASAP, maybe have an intervention interview, just to make sure that they’re clear on what the rules are,” explained Fran Elrod of the Shepherd Program. “So it suddenly, the process suddenly becomes much more involved and can be daunting.”

So to help get folks back to where they can drive themselves to work and play, the Blue Ridge Mile Program uses volunteers from Washington and Lee University to help walk them through the many complicated steps.

“Our goal is to really be cheerleaders and help people understand that, you know, you can do this,” Elrod said.

“Just talk to people,” Miller said. “Help them get through this, help them understand more clearly what they need to do to get their drivers license back.”

They take referrals from court, and have offices in the Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

“We take phone calls, we take emails, we take people who come into court.,” said Miller. “We do all of that.”

It’s a program they hope to spread across the state.

“This is the first of its kind, yes,” Elrod said, “and we’re really excited to be spearheading this.”

You can find them online or at their offices.

