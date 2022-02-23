Botetourt County officials designate van service for northern county residents

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, residents in the northern part of the county may now have an easier time scheduling transportation.

The Botetourt County van service provides rides for people 55 and older, or disabled people, to their medical appointments and errands.

Officials say people in the northern part of the county had a hard time getting on the schedule to use the service.

That’s why they’ve dedicated one of the drivers to service that area on Tuesdays.

”So it’s important to know every day of the week is available, and it’s open to the entire county, but we do hold a place on Tuesdays for those residents in Buchanan and Eagle Rock,” said Mandy Adkins, Botetourt County Director of Parks and Recreation.

The ride costs $6 round trip.

To book a ride, call 540-928-2130 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.