Centra easing visitation policy with decline of COVID patients

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health is easing its visitation policy effective February 28, with the continued decline of COVID-positive patients in its facilities.

Visitation may vary depending on your location, according to Centra officials, due to regulatory and capacity mandates, so you’re asked to be aware of your individual location specifics.

As of February 28:

• Patients will be allowed to have two visitors at a time in acute care facilities. These individuals may interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Exceptions based on patient experience or end-of-life care may apply depending on location.

• Visitation time will shift to 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for ALL Centra Hospitals. Visitors are encouraged to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital.

The TWO visitors per patient:

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear masks while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visits

Centra says, “As a reminder, the pandemic is not over, so we must remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions.”

