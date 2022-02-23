Defendant testifies in first day of Bedford murder trial

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of killing a man in Bedford in October 2020 began her trial Tuesday.

Laurie Coleman is charged with the second-degree murder of George Lamont Turner. She pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors began matters Tuesday with their opening statement. In that, they say an argument between Coleman and her boyfriend Turner led to her grabbing a kitchen knife in their home and stabbing him.

Testimony Tuesday pointed to Turner allegedly cheating on Coleman as the topic of that argument.

One of Coleman’s daughters testified Tuesday. She was in the house the night of the incident and said she heard from her bedroom Turner say Coleman stabbed him. She said she then went out to the living room and saw Coleman with a knife in her hand and Turner clutching his chest, but testified she didn’t see what happened.

Turner was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A medical examiner testified Tuesday that a 3.75 inch stab wound to Turner’s left chest penetrated a lung and his heart, leading to his death. She said the wound was not consistent with suicide.

Tuesday afternoon, Coleman took the stand. She said she had been drinking the night of the incident and could recall events of the night up to a certain point, but said she couldn’t recall how Turner was stabbed, listing blackout from alcohol as a possible reason why.

A Bedford investigator testified Tuesday that Coleman told him she “probably did it,” but never outright admitted to it.

There was also discrepancy Tuesday over whether or not Turner had physically abused Coleman prior to the stabbing. According to investigators, Coleman told them he never abused her prior to the incident. However, Coleman testified Tuesday that Turner had pushed her into a wall prior to the stabbing.

Coleman’s trial will continue Wednesday.

