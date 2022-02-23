Dozens arrested as part of Halifax County drug operation

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people were arrested as part of an operation called “Not In Our Backyard” last weekend, mostly on drug charges, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation was organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic & Gang Task Force, according to Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark, who said officers seized suspected methamphetamine and heroin throughout the operation, with more arrests and charges pending.

“Methamphetamine, heroin, and other illegal narcotics are having a significantly negative impact on our community as a whole,” said South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young. “Our regional law enforcement partners are committed to working with our residents and community partners to reduce the amount of harmful illegal drugs coming into our neighborhoods. We owe it to our children to do all we can to ensure they have the opportunities to succeed without having to worry about addiction and their loved ones’ dependence on these harmful drugs. We hope this operation plays a small role in that effort.”

Sheriff Clark said he is hopeful this type of operation will help prevent drug overdoses and addictions in the community, and he hopes it will deter people from using or selling illegal narcotics when they see drug dealers going to jail.

Agencies participating in the operation were the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force, Virginia State Police, South Boston Police Department, Halifax Police Department, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The following is a list of the arrestees:

Drug Arrests

Jason Lloyd, 44 of South Boston – 1 distribution of methamphetamine

James Green, 51 of South Boston – 1 distribution of methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent

Raine Propst, 25 of South Boston – 1 distribution of methamphetamine

Laura Fears, 31 of Halifax – 1 distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, 1 distribution of a schedule III and 2 distribution of a schedule IV

Kelly Lloyd, 43 of South Boston – 1 possession of Fentanyl

Christopher Duffer, 43 of Nathalie – 1 distribution of methamphetamine and 1 possession of methamphetamine

Paul Mabe Jr., 52 of Halifax – 1 distribution of methamphetamine and 1 possession of methamphetamine

Jaquan Pannell, 22 of Nathalie – 1 distribution of MDMA

Cynthia Cole, 55 of Alton – 1 possession of methamphetamine

Jane Powell, 48 of South Boston – 1 possession of a schedule I/II

Robert Jackson, 31 of South Boston – 1 possession of a schedule I/II

John Holcombe, 39 of Nathalie – 1 possession of a schedule I/II

Christina Nicole Baker, 33 of Nathalie – 1 possession of a schedule I/II

Joe Allred Jr., 56 of Scottsburg – 1 distribution of fentanyl

Maurice Dance Jr., 22 of South Boston – 1 possession of a schedule I/II

David Weadon, 35 of Alton – 1 possession of a schedule I/II, 1 probation violation (felony) and 1 misdemeanor eluding

Brad Tuggle, 45 of Nathalie – 1 possession of methamphetamine, 1 possession of heroin, 1 possession of paraphernalia, 1 felony child neglect and 2 contempt of court

Clinton Dennis, 40 of South Boston – 1 possession of heroin and 1 driving after license had been revoked

Lester Nicole Moorefield, 48 of South Boston – 1 possession of schedule I/II

Amanda Hall, 39 of Vernon Hill – 1 possession of schedule I/II, 1 capias and 1 obtain money by false pretenses

Jeffrey Farmer, 35 of Halifax – 1 possession of schedule I/II

Jonathan Andrade, 35 of South Boston – 1 possession of schedule I/II

Monroe White, 43 of South Boston – 1 possession of schedule I/II

Amber Hubbard, 30 of Halifax – 4 distribute cocaine, 1 obstruction of justice and 1 fail to appear

Additional Arrests

Autumn Spisak, 45 of Virginia Beach – 1 probation violation (felony)

Trevor Wright, 21 of Naruna – 1 probation violation (felony)

Quaheim Chandler, 23 of South Boston – 2 contempt of court

Michael Freeman, 47 of Danville – 1 contempt of court

Ashley Watts, 24 of Halifax – 1 driving under the influence of narcotics

Jerrell Woods, 35 of Ringold – 1 possession of a concealed weapon, 1 brandishing a firearm and 1 reckless handling of a firearm

Michael Green, 29 of South Boston – 1 assault and battery and 1 destruction of property

Mindy Watts, 33 of South Boston – 1 probation violation (felony)

Dayshawn Wells, 25 of South Boston – 1 probation violation (felony)

Lionel Best, 44 of Alton – 1 fugitive from justice (NC)

