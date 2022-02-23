Early rain Wednesday; mild and sunnier afternoon

Hometown Local
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Sunnier by the afternoon after rain start
  • Wet, much colder Thursday
  • Another system possible this weekend

WEDNESDAY

The rain will last into the morning commute Wednesday. Flood issues are not expected, with mostly light accumulations. By the afternoon, we should actually see some sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

More rain arrives overnight with a soggy morning commute.
More rain arrives overnight with a soggy morning commute.(WDBJ7)

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with nearly an all-day rain event, starting in the morning, and lasting into the late afternoon. Rain will develop near the stationary front, dropping around .25″ to .50″ of rain. Thursday will be a much colder day with afternoon highs only in the 40s. We can’t rule out some frozen precipitation along higher elevations to the north, but mild conditions will limit any impacts.

The cold front associated with this system will move through early Friday morning bringing the last of the rain into the region. We will likely see any rain taper off before lunchtime Friday with clouds lingering into the afternoon.

More waves of rain expected for the end of the week.
More waves of rain expected for the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

Given wet conditions from the rain earlier in the week, we could see minor flooding where the heaviest rain has fallen. It appears the the highest flood risk will stay way of our area more into the Tennessee Valley. Most areas should see 1-2″ in total through this week.

Rain chances through Friday will be in the 1-2" rain amounts.
Rain chances through Friday will be in the 1-2" rain amounts.(WDBJ7)

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Our weekend forecast is still a bit up in the air. It appears that clouds will return Saturday, along with cooler weather. Temperatures will remain cool into Sunday. At the same time, we continue to monitor the setup which suggests a storm could enter from the southwest bringing the opportunity for some AM rain and snow showers Sunday. Other models suggest the system will be too far to the south for any impacts. We’ll keep you posted.

If southern system runs north, we could see a brief wintry mix early Sunday morning.
If southern system runs north, we could see a brief wintry mix early Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

