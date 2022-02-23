Hometown Local
Emma Lemley Making Early Impression with Tech Softball Team

Freshman Pitcher Off to Solid Start
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech softball team is up to 7th in the national polls this week despite two weekend losses to Alabama. While everyone knew about Keely Rochard in the circle, freshman Emma Lemley is off to a solid start in the first two weekends. Lemley, the Jefferson Forest product already has 44 strikeouts in 5 appearances with an earned run average of .94.

“She comes to the bullpen and she’s working every day,” says head coach Pete D’Amour. “and she’s down there with Doug. I’m not down there a lot because I’m with the hitters but there’s an intensity about her practices that really help her. She doesn’t lose things. It’s not like we teach her one thing and the next thing it’s gone. She always holds on to information. But she competes.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

