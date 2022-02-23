Fewer new cases of COVID reported in Virginia Wednesday than Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,632,675 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,993 from the 1,630,682 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than Tuesday’s 2,089 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,723,513 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 8.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 9.6% reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,368,367 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 80.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71.9% fully vaccinated. 91.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 81.9% are fully vaccinated.

1,080 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,199 Tuesday. 103,604 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there have been 18,338 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,230 reported Tuesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

