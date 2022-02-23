Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

High School Regional Quarterfinal Action Rolled on Tuesday Night

Botetourt Boys & Girls Advance, along with boys from Northside, Cave Spring, & James River
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Several local teams punched tickets to the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Lord Botetourt boys outlasted Bassett 77-72 while the girls knocked off William Byrd 59-38. Over at Northside, the Viking boys took care of Christiansburg 85-43. Cave Spring outscored William Byrd 24-nothing in the fourth quarter to advance past the Terriers 64-43. And James River blew out Alleghany in Buchanan 68-32.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
Gun found at Fleming High School; “hold and secure” over
Buena Vista Police are investigating an assault on Longhollow Road
Police investigating assault in Buena Vista

Latest News

High School Hoops Scoreboard 2/22/22
Emma Lemley has 44 strikeouts already this season
Emma Lemley Making Early Impression with Tech Softball Team
Roanoke College Maroons Ready For Tournament
Roanoke College Maroons Ready For Tournament
U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million