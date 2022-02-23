High School Regional Quarterfinal Action Rolled on Tuesday Night
Botetourt Boys & Girls Advance, along with boys from Northside, Cave Spring, & James River
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Several local teams punched tickets to the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Lord Botetourt boys outlasted Bassett 77-72 while the girls knocked off William Byrd 59-38. Over at Northside, the Viking boys took care of Christiansburg 85-43. Cave Spring outscored William Byrd 24-nothing in the fourth quarter to advance past the Terriers 64-43. And James River blew out Alleghany in Buchanan 68-32.
