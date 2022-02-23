Lynchburg man killed in weekend crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Saturday.

Police were called early the morning of February 19 to a crash on Route 460 in Campbell County, just east of Timberlake Road.

Police say Marvin W. Wood, 67 of Lynchburg, was driving a GMC Canyon pickup westbound on 460, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The truck then went back across the road, through the median and off the left side of the road.

He died after being taken to a hospital.

Alcohol, speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, according to state police.

