Man pleads guilty to 2020 Lynchburg killing

Kevin Allen mugshot
Kevin Allen mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of a woman in Lynchburg in 2020.

Kevin Allen entered guilty pleas to Second-Degree Murder of Cansas Crotts, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in an Occupied Building, and two counts of Child Endangerment, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The charge had been first-degree murder, but the CA’s office agreed to amend it after consultation with, and approval from, the victim’s family. The amendment was made in exchange for guilty pleas on the amended charge and all other felonies.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled in the City of Lynchburg Circuit Court May 18.

Before the plea agreement, trial was set to start February 24, 2022.

The night of September 17, 2020, police were called to the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street because of a shooting. Officers found Cansas Crotts, 25 of Lynchburg, dead of a single gunshot wound.

Allen was arrested at the scene.

