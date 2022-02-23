Hometown Local
Roanoke City Schools teachers, staff to see a pay increase in 2022-2023 academic year

(WDBJ)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools teachers and staff will see a significant pay raise next school year.

This change is a part of the district’s nearly $30 million dollar budget increase which was approved at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

According to leaders, this pay raise comes at a time when finding employees is a challenge and more competitive.

Superintendent Verletta White announced the budget proposal also includes an increase in starting pay for new teachers to $48,000 a year. The proposal will also move the entire professional scale up so experienced staff can remain motived and encouraged in their work.

According to Roanoke City Schools, there are more than two dozen vacant teaching positions in the district.

Other changes in the preliminary budget include hiring more teachers, buying new textbooks, and gearing up for an increase in food and transportation cost.

The 2022-2023 budget, will be $27 million more than this years.

You can watch the entire school board meeting here.

