Sheetz planning to hire 3,500 new employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Wednesday that it plans to hire 3,500 new employees company wide during multiple hiring days being hosted in stores starting in March.

The company is hiring full and part-time employees starting at $15.50 an hour. They also offer benefits such as medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave.

Anyone seeking a job with the company can apply in person during its hiring days and learn more about the company.

Sheetz currently has 642 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.