Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

A taste of Mardi Gras history

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced to medieval Europe, passing through Rome and Venice in the 17th and 18th centuries to the French House of the Bourbons.

By the 1730s, Mardi Gras was celebrated openly in New Orleans, but not with the parades we know today.

In the early 1740s, Louisiana’s governor instead established elegant society balls, which became the model for the New Orleans Mardi Gras balls of today.

By the late 1830s, New Orleans held street processions of maskers with carriages and horseback riders to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Decades later, these street events were announced in newspapers transforming over the years into the extravagant parades we recognize today.

It was in 1875, Governor Warmoth signed the “Mardi Gras Act,” making Fat Tuesday or ‘Mardi Gras’ a legal holiday in Louisiana-- after that guess you can say the rest is history.

Most Mardi Gras krewes today came from private social clubs with restrictive membership policies.

Since all these parade organizations are completely funded by their members, some New Orleanians call it the “Greatest ‘Free’ Show on Earth!

You can learn more about the traditions and history of Mardi Gras here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
Buena Vista Police are investigating an assault on Longhollow Road
Police investigating assault in Buena Vista
Gun found at Fleming High School; “hold and secure” over

Latest News

Mardi Gras Week
Mardi Gras Week
Amazon opening new fulfillment center in Augusta County
Roanoke City Public Schools Teachers, Staff Receiving Pay Raises in the 2022-2023 Academic Year
Roanoke City Schools Teachers, Staff To See a Pay Increase in 2022-2023 Academic Year
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 23, 2022