Michael Brown found not guilty in killing of stepfather

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Franklin County judge has found Michael Brown not guilty by reason of insanity of murder for the killing of his stepfather, Rodney Brown, in 2019.

This story is developing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Attorneys presented closing arguments Wednesday afternoon in the bench trial of a Franklin County man charged with killing his stepfather in 2019.

Michael Brown is being tried for the murder of Rodney Brown in Hardy; he was arrested two and a half weeks later after a nationwide manhunt.

In court Wednesday, the commonwealth offered a plea agreement on one charge - breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny. Commonwealth’s Attorney AJ Dudley said after Rodney Brown died, the home on Woodthrush Circle where Michael Brown was arrested became the property of Timothy Brown, Rodney’s son. Investigators say Michael Brown broke in to get food while he was on the run.

Michael Brown pleaded no contest to the plea agreement for that charge and was found guilty and sentenced to ten years.

Once that was settled, the bench trial continued on the remaining charges, to which Brown had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Dudley has argued insanity has not been proven by reasonable doubt, saying evidence indicated Brown planned to kill Rodney Brown and that reports from psychiatrists have not been consistent.

