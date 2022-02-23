Valley View Vaccination Center closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts announced Wednesday the closing of the Valley View COVID Vaccination Center at Valley View Mall after March 5.

The center’s hours over its final days of operation are:

· Wednesday, February 23 through Saturday, February 26, 8am – 6pm

· Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 5, 8am – 4pm

No appointments are needed to visit and walk-ins are welcome.

Going forward, residents can find a vaccine at their local health department. Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, or call the local COVID-19 hotline at 540-613-6597 to schedule a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy or other locations.

