Volosin announces campaign for Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years ago, Peter Volosin ran for Roanoke City Council, but did not secure a seat.

This time around, with the brunt of the pandemic in the rearview, the realtor is hoping to talk to more people face to face, and attend community events to learn more about what citizens want from their elected officials.

“This is my hometown, I want to see it thrive and bustle,” says Volosin, who is running as a Democrat.

Born and raised in Roanoke, Volosin is on the board for the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, Roanoke Diversity Center, and various other organizations around the city.

With a background in urban planning, working for The World Bank, Volosin’s goal is to bring more jobs and business to the area as part of his vision for the valley and make the area more sustainable.

Economy, environment, and equity are the main focuses of his campaign. “I believe if we get those three things in balance, we’ll have a wonderful city,” adds Volosin.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.