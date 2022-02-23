The Williamson to open in May in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have a first look inside a new space designed to help businesses and entrepreneurs in the Williamson Road area.

“We want to be that space and that place where people can begin their dreams of having their own business,” said Valerie Brown, Executive Director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

Valerie Brown’s dream is coming to life, to build a place for business owners and entrepreneurs on Williamson Road.

“We have a lot of businesses all up and down Williamson Road, both on the county and the city end, and a lot of them are struggling because they don’t know what to do or how to do it, or a place to even start their business, and we have a lot who have dreams of being a business owner,” said Brown.

In The Williamson there will be office spaces, conference rooms and more.

“We also will be setting up a mentoring program and we’re going to have existing successful business owners, whether it’s an accountant, or whether it’s a realtor, or a restaurant owner, have them help and mentor those who want to do the same thing,” said Brown.

She says a space like this is needed in this area.

“People in and around Williamson Road, the people that gravitate to this area, they won’t travel, so if you can’t get them to go, we wanted to come to them,” said Brown.

And hopes this will spur economic development in this community.

“Once they come through and we help them set up their business or get it so they can open their own business, that they will open it on Williamson Road or the greater area and that would help the economy,” said Brown.

The Williamson is set to open by the end of May.

