Woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 Bedford death

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford woman has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend.

Laurie Coleman was convicted Wednesday of the lesser charge; she had been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing George Turner in 2020.

A Bedford investigator testified at trial Tuesday Coleman told him she “probably did it,” but never outright admitted to it.

A jury is now working to recommend sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.