Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 Bedford death

Laurie Coleman testifies in her murder trial Tuesday.
Laurie Coleman testifies in her murder trial Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford woman has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend.

Laurie Coleman was convicted Wednesday of the lesser charge; she had been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing George Turner in 2020.

A Bedford investigator testified at trial Tuesday Coleman told him she “probably did it,” but never outright admitted to it.

A jury is now working to recommend sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, Liberty University grad and "America's Got Talent" contestant who...
Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance
Courtesy: Roanoke County Police
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck along US 460 in Roanoke Co.
Police sirens
Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Lee Highway in Pulaski County
Buena Vista Police are investigating an assault on Longhollow Road
Police investigating assault in Buena Vista
Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Roanoke

Latest News

Increase Your 401K Contributions
Increase Your 401K Contributions
A new Sheetz location open in Henrico County
Sheetz planning to hire 3,500 new employees
Up and down weather continues to end the week.
Wednesday Midday FastCast
Tyler Hanf
SML family spreads awareness for son’s rare medical condition