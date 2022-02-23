Woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 Bedford death
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford woman has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend.
Laurie Coleman was convicted Wednesday of the lesser charge; she had been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing George Turner in 2020.
A Bedford investigator testified at trial Tuesday Coleman told him she “probably did it,” but never outright admitted to it.
A jury is now working to recommend sentencing.
