70 grams of cocaine seized during Amherst County arrest

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 grams of cocaine and a Mercedes sedan have been seized during an arrest in Amherst County.

An Amherst County Sheriff’s sergeant pulled over Atlee Rice February 14, according to the department, leading to the sergeant using K9 Rico to sniff the area around the car. That search led to Rice being arrested for possession of schedule I/II substance with intent to distribute and driving with a revoked license after a DUI conviction.

K9 Rico and Sergeant Napier are a narcotics detection and patrol team working together since 2020, according the the department.

