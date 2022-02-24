All Virginia ABC stores returning to normal hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced Thursday that all 396 stores in Virginia will be returning to normal operating hours starting March 1.

All stores will open by 10 a.m. daily, except for stores that open later on Sundays. Store closing times will remain the same and vary from store to store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

All ABC stores have been under reduced hours since Jan. 24, opening at noon everyday in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases which made staffing difficult.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.