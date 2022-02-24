Hometown Local
Amherst County students further education on James River with public service announcement projects

Students learn about the river.
Students learn about the river.(Photo: James River Association)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Local school students are among others in the state doing more to learn about the environment.

Amherst County students are picking a topic of their choice on the James River watershed to make public service announcements on.

The James River Association says it’s about more than just education.

“This part of the public service announcement is what we call an action project. The students are coming up with their own idea on how they can take action on health of the James River,” said Nat Draper, director of education.

They’ll join students from other Virginia school districts later this spring to share their PSAs.

