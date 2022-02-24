Hometown Local
Centra Health’s Virginia Baptist Hospital celebrates expansion of pediatric specialty center

The newly-renovated pediatric specialty center at Virginia Baptist Hospital.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Baptist Hospital has been the site of a multi-year project for children.

Inside the facility, an expansion of the pediatric specialty center was completed recently. Centra Health leaders are celebrating the milestone.

“We’re just so excited that now our kids can have a really fun, kid-friendly place for them to come and be,” said Kim Price, chief nursing officer.

Price says that is just one part of the recent renovations. Besides a warmer environment, capacity will also increase.

They say the expansion also allows for more collaboration from caregivers, meaning better results for patients.

“There’s just better places for our caregivers, if you will, to have work space as well, so, just a whole, brand-new feel to the area,” said Price.

The Centra Foundation says donations have been a big part of this project.

Beth Doyle, executive vice president, says without the community’s support, upgrades like this couldn’t happen.

“Funding for the center came from dozens of individuals and corporations,” said Doyle.

With the project complete, Virginia Baptist says children will walk away as the big winners.

“[It] allows them to come in and really feel like they’re in a fun place and be able to receive treatment that’s not in an intimidating, scary kind of place to be,” said Price.

