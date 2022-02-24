Convicted felon sentenced for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating his terms of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

DeAngelo Ramsey, 22, was previously convicted for breaking into a federal firearms licensee through the ceiling of a neighboring business and stealing guns. Because of his conviction history, he is prohibited by federal law from having guns or ammo.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will always prioritize the prosecution of those who seek to obtain firearms unlawfully. This defendant – who had previously been convicted of a felony for stealing multiple firearms after breaking into a commercial business – chose to illegally obtain and use yet another firearm while on supervised release. This sentence is just punishment and serves as a perfect example of how our office continues to prioritize the public’s safety and protection within the district,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said.

According to court documents, Salem Police were called around 3:30 a.m. January 7, 2021 about a suspicious person in the Carey Avenue area. A resident’s doorbell camera showed someone dressed in a jacket, ski mask, and gloves walking to the door and reaching for the handle before walking away. Officers say they noticed several lights on in cars in the neighborhood and multiple mailboxes with doors open.

Police searched the area and found someone that matched the description of the person on the doorbell video.

After a short chase, officers arrested and identified the person as Ramsey. Close by police found gloves, a ski mask, and the backpack he was carrying, which contained items which were reported missing from cars and mailboxes. The backpack also had a Glock 23 pistol inside with an extended magazine and one hollow-point round of ammo.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, with assistance from the Salem Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.