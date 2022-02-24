Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,634,851 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 24, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,176 from the 1,632,675 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 1,993 new cases.

1,018 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,080 Wednesday. 103,750 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 12,738,944 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with an 8.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 8.8% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Valley View Vaccination Center closing

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,376.380 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 80.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71.9% fully vaccinated. 91.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 81.9% are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there have been 18,440 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,338 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Tony Conner mugshot
Name released of victim of fatal Buena Vista assault; man arrested for murder
One arrested in Roanoke City after police chase Wednesday morning
One person arrested after police attempt traffic stop
Willy is known for his sunny attitude.
More than just a supermarket bagger

Latest News

LewisGale Pulaski first SW Virginia hospital to Offer New Treatment For Prostate Cancer
LewisGale Pulaski is First SW Virginia Hospital With New Prostate Cancer Treatment
Virginia dentists reminding families the importance of good oral health, from 12 months and up
February is Children's Dental Health Month
Dr. John Rogers performed the first HDR prostate brachytherapy, a more precise form of...
LewisGale Pulaski first SW Virginia hospital offering different way to treat prostate cancer
Dentists reminding parents the importance of regular visits for kids , starting at 12 months
EARLY YEARS: February is Children’s Dental Health Month