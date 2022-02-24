Hometown Local
Hokies Survive Against Georgia Tech 62-58

Three Hokies scored in double figures
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech went after a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Hokies struggled early but took control of the game in the opening minutes of the second half. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 12 points each while Darius Mattox got 12 of his own off the bench. Mike Young’s team nearly blew an 11 point second half lead but held on for the 62-58 win, their 7th in the last 8 games.

