Hokies Survive Against Georgia Tech 62-58

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech went after a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Hokies struggled early but took control of the game in the opening minutes of the second half. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 12 points each while Darius Mattox got 12 of his own off the bench. Mike Young’s team nearly blew an 11 point second half lead but held on for the 62-58 win, their 7th in the last 8 games.

