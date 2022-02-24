Legislation targets organized retail crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Major retailers in the Commonwealth and across the country report an increase in organized criminal activity.

And state lawmakers are now considering legislation they hope will address the problem.

Goods stolen from stores are resold quickly online.

“Organized retail crime is not petty shoplifting,” said Mike Combs, Director of Investigations for The Home Depot. “We’re talking about people who are stealing and making money by selling it for a living. That’s their job. Those are the groups of people we are going after.”

The legislation would require online marketplaces to verify the authenticity of high-volume sellers.

The measure won approval in the State Senate. It will soon reach a House of Delegates committee that killed a similar measure earlier in the session.

