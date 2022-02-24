Hometown Local
No injuries reported after minor Alleghany County bus accident

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County Public Schools bus with students onboard was involved in an accident today.

In a release the school system is calling the incident a “minor traffic accident.”

They say it happened around 3:50 this afternoon in the Clifton Middle School bus loop.

A bus hit the back of another bus.

No injuries were reported.

Students were boarded onto another bus and taken home. The incident is under investigation.

