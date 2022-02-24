Hometown Local
One man dead after shooting in Danville

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning which left one person dead and another in serious condition, according to the department.

Around 12:23 a.m., police say they responded to the 200 block of Epps Street after a report of shots fired.

Police found Antoni Lamar Logan, 40, of Danville suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Medical Center where he died.

Another 40-year-old man Danville man who’s identity hasn’t been released arrived in his car at SOVAH Danville emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds as well. He was treated for his injuries and flown to an undisclosed advanced care medical facility for treatment of serious condition.

Police say they don’t believe the incident is a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department through any available line including calling patrol at 799-6510 investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, or contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000.

