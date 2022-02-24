Rain develops with falling temperatures

Wedge of colder air Thursday

Rain returns by this morning

Light icing in the highest elevations

The front will stall to our south with rain moving into the region by the morning commute and likely lasting through sunset. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, going from the 50s earlier this morning, to the 30s & 40s for many areas this afternoon.

A soaking rain moves in with pockets of freezing rain above 3000 feet. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: Widespread totals of .25″ to .50″ of rain can be expected Thursday. By the time the final front moves through Friday morning, totals may top 1″ in spots.

Rain totals through Friday may reach .50" to 1" as the final front moves through. (WDBJ7)

LIGHT FREEZING RAIN: As temperatures drop, the highest elevations along the Blue Ridge Parkway north of the 460 corridor may experience some light freezing drizzle/rain Thursday afternoon.

The colder mountains may experience a light glaze of ice along the Blue Ridge Parkway. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

After a break in the rain Thursday night, the cold front associated with this system will finally move through early Friday morning bringing the last of the showers into the region. We will likely see any rain taper off before lunchtime Friday with clouds lingering into the afternoon.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Our weekend forecast is looking more clear now. It appears that the system we’re watching will stay to our south. If it would move north our air would be cold enough for a wintry mix early Sunday morning, but again it looks like the entire system will stay well outside of our area. It appears we’ll see more sunshine Sunday than anything else.

It looks like our weekend system will stay south of our region. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.