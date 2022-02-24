Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rain develops with falling temperatures

Roller coaster weather to end the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wedge of colder air Thursday
  • Rain returns by this morning
  • Light icing in the highest elevations

The front will stall to our south with rain moving into the region by the morning commute and likely lasting through sunset. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, going from the 50s earlier this morning, to the 30s & 40s for many areas this afternoon.

A soaking rain moves in with pockets of freezing rain above 3000 feet.
A soaking rain moves in with pockets of freezing rain above 3000 feet.(WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: Widespread totals of .25″ to .50″ of rain can be expected Thursday. By the time the final front moves through Friday morning, totals may top 1″ in spots.

Rain totals through Friday may reach .50" to 1" as the final front moves through.
Rain totals through Friday may reach .50" to 1" as the final front moves through.(WDBJ7)

LIGHT FREEZING RAIN: As temperatures drop, the highest elevations along the Blue Ridge Parkway north of the 460 corridor may experience some light freezing drizzle/rain Thursday afternoon.

The colder mountains may experience a light glaze of ice along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The colder mountains may experience a light glaze of ice along the Blue Ridge Parkway.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

After a break in the rain Thursday night, the cold front associated with this system will finally move through early Friday morning bringing the last of the showers into the region. We will likely see any rain taper off before lunchtime Friday with clouds lingering into the afternoon.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Our weekend forecast is looking more clear now. It appears that the system we’re watching will stay to our south. If it would move north our air would be cold enough for a wintry mix early Sunday morning, but again it looks like the entire system will stay well outside of our area. It appears we’ll see more sunshine Sunday than anything else.

It looks like our weekend system will stay south of our region.
It looks like our weekend system will stay south of our region.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Tony Conner mugshot
Name released of victim of fatal Buena Vista assault; man arrested for murder
One arrested in Roanoke City after police chase Wednesday morning
One person arrested after police attempt traffic stop
Willy is known for his sunny attitude.
More than just a supermarket bagger

Latest News

Rain showers develop with falling temperatures.
Thursday February 24, Morning FastCast
Rainfall forecast through Friday.
Seasonal swap Thursday brings a cold, winter rain
Colder, wetter air moves into the region Thursday.
Wednesday, February 23 - Evening Outlook
Up and down weather continues to end the week.
Wednesday Midday FastCast